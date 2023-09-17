"Time to go back to WWE,""Uncle Howdies" - Fans react after legendary stars lose on AEW Collision debut

The former 8-time WWE Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy had a disappointing AEW Collision debut tonight.

Popularly known as Hardy Boyz, they took on the team of Vincent and Dutch, also known as The Righteous, where they lost rather convincingly.

Naturally, after the Hardys lost, a lot of fans took their views out on Twitter and had their say, with many being disappointed. Some fans also said that they should go back to WWE.

"These jobbers beat the Hardy’s? Time to go back to WWE. @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND"

The Hardys are no longer the charismatic group they were during their time in WWE. So, it should not be surprising to see young talents taking over the Hardy Boyz in AEW.

Matt Hardy speaks about the WWE and UFC merger

Matt Hardy has a deep connection with World Wrestling Entertainment, as he got his career-defining break and became famous among the fans worldwide.

During his tenure of over 10 years of wrestling in the Stamford-based promotion, it should come as no surprise that he has a good rapport with Vince McMahon.

He recently spoke about the WWE and UFC merger on the latest episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast and shared his thoughts.

Hardy said:

“Vince McMahon had a hell of a run, you can’t deny that. And, it’s so appropriate knowing and working so closely as I did with Vince — the fact that he ended up selling the company and leaving on top, where no one will ever get the opportunity to make World Wrestling Entertainment, as far as a sole owner, better than him, was just apropos.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

It seems like the Hardy Boyz, especially Matt, still has a good relationship with people working in WWE. So, there may be a slight possibility that he and his brother Jeff could surprise the fans by making an appearance in the company soon.

Will the Hardy Boyz come back to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

