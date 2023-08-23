"Time for the retirement this legacy deserves" - Top AEW star sends an ominous message ahead of Dynamite

AEW star Jack Perry recently sent a message ahead of the FTW Championship being retired tomorrow night on Dynamite. He claimed that this was what his legacy as the champion deserved.

Perry captured the belt from Hook a month ago on Dynamite. This was their first match following Jungle Boy's heel turn at Forbidden Door. Since then, he has claimed that he was the best champion the championship has ever had, going as far as discrediting the ones who previously made the title relevant. He claimed that he was the one who deserved to retire the title as part of his legacy.

Taking to Twitter, the FTW Champion replied to AEW's official Twitter about the FTW Championship's retirement ceremony.

"I always do. It’s been quite the run. Time for the retirement this legacy deserves. #thankyoujack #ftw," Perry wrote.

AEW star Jack Perry's father initially did not want him to wrestle

Aside from making a name for himself in the wrestling industry, there was another aspect of Jack Perry's life that's well known. His father is a famous actor, the late Luke Perry.

Appearing on Hey! EW with RJ City, the FTW Champion, revealed that his father did not want him to wrestle. He also mentioned how his father wanted him to take up another profession, like acting.

"He actually asked me not to [wrestle]," Perry said. "He wanted me to get a real job, like be an actor or something, and I don't know. Somehow I ended up here."

Although having a reign of just over a month, Jack Perry is set on being the one to retire the FTW Champion, which he claims he brought to its highest prestige. However, fans will find out whether the ceremony goes smoothly tomorrow on Dynamite.

