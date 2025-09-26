  • home icon
  3-time WWE champion sends a heartfelt message to Mercedes Mone

3-time WWE champion sends a heartfelt message to Mercedes Mone

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 26, 2025 18:02 GMT
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone [Image via Mone's Instagram]

Mercedes Mone has been basking in her glory as the AEW TBS Champion. She recently defended her championship against Riho at All Out. Following an epic match, The CEO successfully retained her title against the Japanese superstar. Now, with full momentum, Mone shared a few pictures from her match last weekend, and it caught the attention of a former WWE Women's Champion.

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya, who is also a one-time Divas and Women's Tag Team Champion, reacted to Mercedes Mone's recent Instagram post. A few hours ago, the AEW TBS Champion shared just how she defeated Riho at All Out. She called it the appetite for destruction, showcasing her confidence and dominance as the champion.

The WWE legend dropped her comment on Mone's post. She simply posted a heart emoji followed by a raised hand in celebration and a fire emoji. It was a sign that Natalya is enjoying the success of The CEO in professional wrestling.

Check out her comment below:

Natalya's comment [Image via Mone's Instagram]

Mercedes Mone is eyeing the AEW Women's Tag Team Championship

This week on Dynamite, Tony Khan made a historic announcement that changed the landscape of the AEW women's division. It was the revelation of the AEW Women's Tag Team Championship. Many ladies in the division claimed that they are looking to become the first-ever champions, including the current TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.

Taking to X, The CEO asked if anyone from the locker room would like to team up with her to chase the championship gold. While Mone has made a lot of enemies over the past few years in All Elite Wrestling, she seems to be open to letting bygones be bygones to become the new champion.

"Who wants to be my tag partner?" She wrote.

Check out her X post below:

The former WWE star currently holds nine titles in all of professional wrestling. It will be interesting to see if she will be involved in the AEW Women's Tag Team Championship picture as well.

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
