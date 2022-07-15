"You don't even know my name" – Former WWE star hits out at rumors, sends a message to Chris Jericho (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Tino Sabbatelli commented on the accusations about him leaking AEW results in 2020.

AEW, founded in 2019 by Tony Khan, had only one show, Dynamite, back in 2020. At one point in 2020, Dynamite results strangely started leaking before it aired. The issue was ultimately taken care of, but there's no confirmation of how it transpired.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Sabbatelli, who was accused of leaking the results, addressed the situation. Sabbatelli revealed that Terry Taylor called and informed him that Chris Jericho believed him to be the leaker:

"When I left WWE, IMPACT actually asked Terry Taylor about that rumour. Terry Taylor called me and I was, like, 'Coach, I don't even know what they're even talking about.' He laughed, I don't know dirt sheets, I don't know that kind of stuff. So that was real comical that my name somewhat even got brought into that. I wish I could look at Chris Jericho in the face and say, 'you don't even know who I am as a man so don't put my name in your mouth. You have been very successful in wrestling, I admire that, but don't drop things you don't know.' So, for me, it was, like, I didn't even say anything on social media, I don't want to get in that battle, but just be careful bro because that's not pro wrestling words of you, it's real man words of you, if me with something." (from 31:05 onwards)

Tino Sabatelli reveals further details about the leaking rumors

Further in the interview, Tino Sabatelli revealed more about his take on the accusations.

Sabatelli said he never had anything to do with anyone as he concentrated on his matches:

"So somebody who knows me would call me and say, 'did you hear the rumour about you?' 'No what's the rumour about me?' 'That you leaked something to the dirt sheet.' First of all, I'm not internet savvy. I'd never in a million years go on a dirt sheet and say that this person was there. I did not even know that that person was there. When I went to AEW, they brought me there, they asked me to go on air, I had a match, I did the match, I walked back to the locker room, I changed. I didn't talk to anybody." (from 29:40 onwards)

Sabbatelli has had two spells with WWE so far and one with AEW. However, he's best known for his first stint with the Stamford-based promotion, which lasted six years.

