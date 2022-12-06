"TK [Tony Khan] will release him now" - Wrestling fans lose their minds over wild claims about WWE legend's potential AEW exit

Wrestling fans on social media have all been reeling over the potential departure of William Regal from AEW. But a particular section of the fandom appears to know the exact time he decided he would depart.

Regal appeared to have been essentially 'killed off' of AEW programming when he got smashed in the back of the head by world champion MJF last week. He had previously betrayed Jon Moxley, handing Friedman the brass knuckles the latter used to score the win and secure the title. However, he had entered into a deal with the Devil with a downside guarantee.

Everything points toward the former King of the Ring returning to WWE, where he will again work under Triple H as he did with NXT. Fans have been questioning why he would depart just nine months after initially joining the company, but one hilarious suggestion was made.

Maybe it was the devious Danhausen who had cursed the Briton previously? That is extremely unlikely to be the case, but it didn't stop the wrestling fandom from sharing their response.

Like the user below, for example, who boldly declared that Tony Khan would release Danhausen for his actions.

𖤐 𝐃𝐑𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍 𖤐 @l1v1ngd3adboy twitter.com/drainbamager/s… Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager I think I figured out what caused William Regal to turn on the Blackpool Combat Club and suddenly leave AEW. I think I figured out what caused William Regal to turn on the Blackpool Combat Club and suddenly leave AEW. https://t.co/3n2MPkhOrp i will forever love regal for giving us this moment i will forever love regal for giving us this moment 😭 twitter.com/drainbamager/s…

beeman @godofthebees @DrainBamager this can’t be the same William Regal that EC3 said left AEW because of a lack of maturity ?? @DrainBamager this can’t be the same William Regal that EC3 said left AEW because of a lack of maturity ??

Luke Buckley @LvkeTCB @DrainBamager That looks like a man who is totally upset with the unprofessional backstage atmosphere🙄 @DrainBamager That looks like a man who is totally upset with the unprofessional backstage atmosphere🙄

J @J_LightsOut @DrainBamager It was there in front of us the entire time. @DrainBamager It was there in front of us the entire time.

Some felt the brief comedic spot was not indicative of a man unhappy with his position, as had been suggested by EC3. Others didn't see the segment's hilarity and held it against the promotion.

What did EC3 say about William Regal being unhappy in AEW?

EC3 worked with Regal in WWE's NXT system throughout 2018 but has since departed the company to launch his Control Your Narrative promotion in between NWA appearances.

The star recently revealed what William Regal said after he made his AEW debut. The latter supposedly regretted his decision to sign with Tony Khan's promotion as there were several issues within the company's management.

“When he went over to AEW, the word was, he said, ‘I immediately regret this decision, there’s very much a maturity issue here within management,’” EC3 said.

Regal's attack at the hands of MJF appears to have set the stage for a major title program with Bryan Danielson. The American Dragon was in the back of an ambulance with Regal as he was taken away.

What did you make of William Regal's potential departure? Share with us in the comments below.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes