"TK, You Gotta Fight Back" - Fans go wild as 6-time world champion is rumored to snub AEW for blockbuster WWE return

Fans react to the report of Triple H attempting to lure Mercedes Moné, fka Sasha Banks, away from AEW and back to WWE.

After leaving WWE in May 2022 alongside Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) due to creative differences, Moné found herself in NJPW, while Fatu joined Impact Wrestling. Mercedes Moné is currently under contract with NJPW and is expected to make a return from injury soon. She has been heavily linked with a move to AEW in recent months.

The former WWE star was even seen on camera in the crowd at AEW's All In event. Ibou of WrestlePurists took to Twitter to suggest that Moné could be returning to WWE.

He stated that this is not a formal report yet, but the situation should be monitored closely. Recently, former AEW star CM Punk also made his grand return to the Stamford-based promotion at Survivor Series: WarGames, to which Moné reacted on Twitter.

Fans on Twitter erupted with a mix of excitement and concern, with many suggesting that AEW President Tony Khan should be wary of losing top talents to WWE. Some fans have even gone so far as to say that Triple H is trying to put AEW out of business.

Check out the reactions below:

Tony Khan praised former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné

Mercedes Moné has made a name for herself in New Japan Pro Wrestling. At Resurgence on May 21, she advanced in the Strong Women's Championship tournament by defeating Stephanie Vaquer.

Despite making it to the finals, she suffered an injury during her match against Willow Nightingale, leading to an unfortunate loss.

Speaking on a media call, Tony Khan praised Mercedes Moné by calling her 'one of the greatest wrestlers on the planet.'

“I think one of the great stars that’s been involved in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, who I have a ton of respect for is Mercedes Mone and I think we have a good relationship and I also think she is one of the greatest wrestlers on the planet and it was great to have Mercedes Mone at AEW All In,” Tony Khan said.

Mone's appearances at All In pay-per-view in London in the iconic Wembley Stadium sparked speculation about her potential role in All Elite Wrestling's future plans. Hence, only time will tell if Mone will be able to debut in Tony Khan's promotion in the near future.

Do you want to see Mercedes Mone back in under Triple H's leadership? Sound off in the comments section below.