Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Moné) seemingly reacts to CM Punk's WWE return after nine years

Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Moné, has seemingly shared her reaction to CM Punk's epic return to WWE.

CM Punk once vowed that he would never return to WWE or pro wrestling. He finally changed his mind when he made his surprising debut in AEW two years ago. Unfortunately, he was terminated from All Elite Wrestling earlier this year after being involved in a backstage incident with Jack Perry.

At Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, Punk finally made his massive return to WWE. So far, several top names across the wrestling world have commented on The Second City Saint's return.

Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Moné, has now seemingly reacted to Punk's return with a four-word message on Twitter.

CM Punk is a big fan of Sasha Banks

Last year, Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW after being upset over creative. Banks has moved on since then and is now working for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Shortly after Banks' WWE exit, Punk extended his support to her and Naomi. Later, he spoke with The Hashtag Show and shared his thoughts on Banks:

"My thing is, I can't listen to people criticize me if I wouldn't ask advice from them. You can't lead people somewhere you've never gone. I try to be as humble as I can be, and I don't like talking about myself, but I was the first guy through the wall. I got fu*king bloodied for it. To watch somebody else stand up and walk out, I'm always going to support that, 100 fu*king percent. I've never met Mercedes, I don't know her, but I definitely feel solidarity with her. I know how that place is. I know how women are treated there. I'm not a woman myself, so I can't put myself in those shoes, but there are probably a lot of reasons why she peaced out." [H/T Fightful]

After bashing the company for years, Punk is finally back in WWE, and this hasn't sat well with many fans. Punk is being bombarded with negative messages from a lot of fans for being a 'hypocrite' following his WWE return.

