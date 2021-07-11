Sasha Banks sends a message to WWE after winning ESPY Award

SmackDown Superstar Sasha Banks sent a message to WWE on Twitter after winning an ESPY Award for "Best WWE Moment".

Banks and Bianca Belair have made the WWE Universe proud by winning the award and the duo is getting showered with praise from fans and fellow superstars on Twitter.

Banks and Belair won the prestigious award for their history-making WWE SmackDown Women's title match that headlined Night One of WrestleMania 37 earlier this year. This was the first time in the company's history that two black women headlined The Show of Shows.

Sasha Banks took to Twitter soon after winning the award and sent a message to WWE:

"We did it!!!! Let’s make more magic @wwe," tweeted Sasha Banks.

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair tore the house down on that night

WrestleMania 35 in 2019 was the first time that women headlined The Grandest Stage Of Them All with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey competing in a Triple Threat match for the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles.

Bianca Belair won this year's Women's Royal Rumble match and earned an opportunity to compete for Sasha Banks' SmackDown Women's title.

Bianca and Sasha didn’t came to play 🔥🔥🔥. I’m so obsessed with their outfit 🤩🤩#ESPYS pic.twitter.com/LjmpnwLj0s — Sikira (@sikira22441933) July 11, 2021

Banks and Belair are two of the most talented athletes in all of WWE and fans had high hopes from their WrestleMania encounter. The latter's comments about the match following her big win perfectly encapsulate how much it meant to her:

“It all hit me again right then. I’m in the ring with Sasha Banks, in the main event of WrestleMania, making history. My family was there, fans were there for the first time in over a year, and it all sunk in. I became overwhelmed with the significance of the moment,” said Bianca Belair.

The match lasted just over 17 minutes with both superstars doing everything in their power to come out with their hands held high. It was Belair who scored the win when all was said and done and left the ring with the SmackDown Women's title in her hand.

The Sportskeeda community congratulates both Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair for winning the ESPY Award!

Wrestling fans, assemble! We'd like to meet you to know what more can we do for you. Register here

Edited by Kaushik Das