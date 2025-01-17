"TKO should buy AEW," "Tony needs to sell" - Fans react after shocking report emerges after Penta's WWE debut

Former AEW star Penta made his WWE debut on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix. Penta's debut was received well by fans and wrestlers on social media. Some recent reports also shared AEW stars' shocking reactions to Penta's presentation, which has led to some interesting comments from wrestling fans as they believe Tony Khan should just sell the promotion.

In 2019, AEW arrived on the scene as an alternative to WWE. Many talents quickly joined the promotion at the time as it offered more freedom than the Stamford-based promotion under Vince McMahon's leadership. However, since McMahon stepped away from his role as the President and Head of Creative of WWE in 2022, things have significantly improved in the company when it comes to properly building up talent and giving them some creative freedom.

Trending

Triple H was appointed head of creative in 2022, and The Game has done a great job of bringing back some top names and establishing partnerships with companies such as TNA Wrestling, NOAH, and others.

According to a recent report by Lucha Libre Online, many in AEW have felt the change in WWE under Triple H's leadership. Penta's debut on this past week's RAW changed the perspective of many stars in Tony Khan's promotion, and they are willing to sign with WWE and take advantage of potential opportunities.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted to the report and called for Tony Khan to sell All Elite Wrestling. Another fan claimed that TKO should take over the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, some other fans noted how the likes of Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Penta, and more are having great runs after moving from All Elite Wrestling to WWE. A fan also claimed that Chris Jericho and Cope will also come back to the promotion for their final runs.

"It’s been a lot of success cross over, Cody, Jade, Punk, Penta, ect! WWE is a great opportunity to jump ship!" a fan tweeted.

"I want MJF on a WWE show," another fan tweeted.

"Just wait until guys like Jericho & Edge go back to WWE for their final run before retirement. You think AEW’s ratings are bad now? Give it a few more years," a fan predicted.

Former AEW star Penta had a successful debut on WWE RAW

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce planned a special luchador as Chad Gable's opponent for this week's Monday Night RAW. The reports of it being Penta were already out on social media and after Gable's entrance, the former AEW star appeared to an outstanding ovation.

Chad Gable and Penta gave the fans the match of the night, filled with amazing sequences and high-flying maneuvers. After a 50-50 contest, Penta managed to defeat the American Made leader and win on his debut. The Luchador thanked the crowd after the match and declared that it was now Penta's Era.

We will have to wait and see if Triple H books the former AEW star in some title matches in the upcoming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback