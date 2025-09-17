TKO may be worried about AEW, claims Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

In its relatively short history, AEW has made a huge mark on the pro wrestling industry. The promotion has quickly become part of one of the biggest ones in the world and has made its way to the hearts of fans and wrestlers alike. Many top stars of the world compete for the Jacksonville-based promotion today.
Mega stars like Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Jon Moxley, and Mercedes Mone are all signed on with them, in addition to many others. Given this rapid rise, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently claimed that WWE's parent company, TKO, might be worried about All Elite Wrestling as a threat.
He was talking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's The Wrestling Time Machine, and said that while WWE may not be worried about Tony Khan's promotion, the same can't be said about TKO. He said that it might be because every time AEW is planning something special, WWE has tried to do the same on the same day at times.
"WWE keeps saying they're not worried about AEW, and they're probably not. But I don't know about TKO, the other part of their company. They may be worried or concerned about it, because it seems any time that AEW is planning something really special, at times, WWE's coming in and saying, Oh, by the way, we're doing something that day, too." Apter said.
Both promotions were set to go head-to-head this weekend as they both have big shows scheduled for September 20. However, Tony Khan pulled off a smart move and shifted the start time of All Out to avoid a direct clash with WWE's Wrestlepalooza. The event will now start at 3 PM ET, while Wrestlepalooza starts at 7 PM ET.
