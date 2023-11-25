TNA stars were allegedly under the false impression a WWE Hall of Famer was joining them (Exclusive)

TNA, formerly IMPACT Wrestling, has been through its ups and downs over the years, even being touted as a viable WWE competitor at one point in time. The company's former world champion, EC3, recently revealed that talents once believed Jim Ross would be signed.

Ethan Carter III arguably spent the most successful years of his career in TNA, where he was pushed as Dixie Carter's nephew and a top star.

EC3, the reigning NWA World Champion, is a true workhorse who also takes time out to be a panelist on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws alongside Vince Russo. On this week's episode, Jim Ross' health was the topic of discussion, and both Vince Russo and EC3 believed AEW should make JR its Head of Talent Relations.

Carter also briefly spilled the beans on a misconception that TNA talents had back in the day about Jim Ross joining the company. Here's what EC3 revealed about the rumored signing that never happened:

"I think he has earned that, too (to do what Jim Ross wants). Man, I remember in IMPACT, we thought we were getting JR to be, kind of like, a Talent Relations guy. We didn't." [5:25 - 5:35]

EC3 explains AEW should appoint WWE legend Jim Ross as the Head of Talent Relations

He might be known as the greatest pro wrestling announcer in the business, but Jim Ross was also equally effective as WWE's Head of Talent Relations.

JR managed several top WWE stars and was the link between the office and the locker room during an era filled with megastars.

EC3 has also heard about how Jim Ross interacted with talents and noted that the veteran understood the business as well as anyone. Carter agreed that the best role in AEW for Jim Ross might be looking after Talent Relations:

"I think it's a great idea because I think he is very savvy as far as everything I've heard about him, dealing with talent and payouts back in the day and all that. He seemed to have that business aspect together." [4:13 - 4:25]

