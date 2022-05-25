"I had to go back" - Female TNA veteran recalls what made her watch WCW and AEW star Sting's career (Exclusive) 

AEW star Sting has captivated millions of fans worldwide and has become an inspiration for several individuals breaking out into professional wrestling.

The Icon evolved into a timeless wrestler, which exemplifies why he became the mainstay of every promotion he worked for throughout his legendary career.

However, he first reached superstardom during the height of his career in WCW.

While some fans were fortunate enough to get a glimpse of the veteran when he was setting the wrestling world ablaze, TNA veteran SoCal Val was among those who had to turn the clock back to watch his career.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Val revealed that she didn't tune into WCW until she watched a decades-old film called Ready To Rumble.

The forenamed comedy movie featured several stars from WCW greats like Sting, Goldberg, and even WWE legend John Cena, to name a few:

"I will be honest. I didn't watch too much WCW when I started. I mean, I started watching like the late 90s. I talked to Mr. Bischoff about this a lot, and I was like my first foray really into WCW other than flipping channels once in a while when I was watching WWF and then WWE, at the time. I got a crash course in WCW, thanks to a little film called Ready To Rumble. And that made me a WCW fan, so then I went back and watched all of WCW and I was like, wow, this is very me. It's very like sequence and pomp and circumstances and fun," Val said. (8:35 onwards)

SoCal Val added that she had to go back and follow The Vigilante's journey. She heaped praise on the 63-year-old veteran, calling him very professional and classy:

"But I will be honest, I had to go back and follow Sting's career that way when he was, you know, before the crow version of Sting. But my gosh, he's a lovely gentleman. I like the way he interacts with fans, and his professionalism is something that's really to take note of. He's just one of those people that's a very classy, classy guy, very professional, very kind. Yeah, big fan of his," she added. (9:05 onwards)

You can listen to the full interview below:

What's next for Sting ahead of AEW Double or Nothing 2022?

Sting and his protege, Darby Allin, are currently without a big feud heading into AEW Double or Nothing this year.

However, the two men were involved in a massive brawl with The Elite, especially reDRagon, on Dynamite last week.

SAHIL ⚜ @SahilSingh_CR Sting and Darby Allin appreciation tweet.



AEW has done a fantastic job from top to bottom to show this natural pair so well.



This literally feels like a father son relationship. Just wonderful. Sting and Darby Allin appreciation tweet. AEW has done a fantastic job from top to bottom to show this natural pair so well. This literally feels like a father son relationship. Just wonderful. https://t.co/bGZ3Z4jpoT

In the upcoming penultimate episode of Dynamite, Kyle O'Reilly will face Samoa Joe in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Should O'Reilly lose this match, the company could book reDRagon against the face-painted stars at the pay-per-view on May 29.

(If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video)

A popular wrestling star feels Drew McIntyre should be crowned Champion in the UK. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Sting in action at AEW Double or Nothing? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande