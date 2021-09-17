TNT Network lauds AEW Dynamite after beating WWE Raw yet again

TNT Network lauded AEW Dynamite following the ratings for this week's show. AEW Dynamite posted a demo rating of 0.44 and the total viewers were 1.18 million on average.

TNT issued a press release recapping the ratings as well as the events that took place on the show. The full press release is as follows:

TNT’s “AEW: DYNAMITE” Continues Domination As Wednesday’s #1 Cable Program Four Weeks in a Row “AEW: Dynamite” continues its domination as Wednesday’s #1 cable program among P18-49 for the fourth straight week. See highlights below: “AEW: Dynamite” – Week 102 – Wed 8p-10p 574K P18-49 / 186K P18-34 / 1.2M P2+ * Ranked #1 on cable for Wednesday among P18-49 for the fourth week in a row * 2021 median age tracking at 48 with 69% male skew

On last night’s episode of “AEW: Dynamite,” Adam Cole made his in-ring debut against “Elite Hunter” Frankie Kazarian, Bryan Danielson addressed AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Shawn Spears battled Darby Allin, Jade Cargill took on “Legit” Leyla Hirsch, and CM Punk was featured as a guest commentator.

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan, AEW is a new professional wrestling league headlined by Kenny Omega, Dr. Britt Baker, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, Cody & Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Adam Cole, Sting, Jon Moxley, Miro, Lucha Bros., PAC, Hangman Page, MJF, Darby Allin, Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Ruby Soho, Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa, Jade Cargill, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevara, Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, Orange Cassidy, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer, and many more. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry.

"AEW: Dynamite" airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. The new fight-forward show "AEW: Rampage" airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET. AEW's multi-platform content also includes "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation," two weekly professional wrestling YouTube series, "Being the Elite," a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and "AEW Unrestricted," a weekly podcast series.

AEW Dynamite beat WWE Raw in the key demos again

📊 More analysis across various demos: AEW Dynamite last night on TNT was watched by 1,175,000 viewers on average. 574,000 viewers were aged 18 to 49 (0.44 rating).Dynamite narrowly beat Raw (0.43) in the demo for the second week in a row.📊 More analysis across various demos: patreon.com/posts/56244122 AEW Dynamite last night on TNT was watched by 1,175,000 viewers on average. 574,000 viewers were aged 18 to 49 (0.44 rating).



Last week was historic for AEW Dynamite as it beat WWE RAW in the key 18-49 demographic. This week saw a repeat as Dynamite beat WWE's red brand in the demo once again.

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez Dynamite was #1 on cable with an 0.44 in 18-49. RAW did an 0.43, so for the second week in a row AEW tops RAW on the cable charts. Dynamite was #1 on cable with an 0.44 in 18-49. RAW did an 0.43, so for the second week in a row AEW tops RAW on the cable charts.

AEW Dynamite was watched by 1.175 million people, compared to WWE RAW's 1.6 million. However, RAW did a 0.43 in the demo rating, giving AEW their second demo win. It must be noted that WWE RAW went head to head against Monday Night Football, and the ratings were going to be negatively affected.

With AEW Grand Slam next week, it's likely that Dynamite will get a third win in the demos. Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega will headline a pay-per-view worthy card next week.

