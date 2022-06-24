"He's up there with Jon Moxley" - Wrestling legend believes former WWE World Champion has regained his main event spot with recent promo

Tommy Dreamer has put Christian Cage in the same bracket as fellow former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley, believing the AEW star has regained his spot in the main event after this week's promo.

Christian Cage completed his slow-burn heel turn at AEW Dynamite: Road Rager, savagely beating Jungle Boy after Jurassic Express' tag title loss. This week the Canadian spoke for the first time, garnering nuclear heat with the crowd and social media alike when he name-dropped his former protege's late father, Luke Perry.

On the latest episode of Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer gave his thoughts on the former WWE World Champ's first segment as a heel. He called the segment "money" and praised Cage's angle after turning to the dark side:

"Christian's promo was money. And then here's the other real big caveat to all of this: Luchasaurus. Because Luchasaurus then comes down and Christian sell it, like "wait, wait", and then he grabs him. (...) You gotta remember, not only was he Jungle Boy's mentor, he was Luchasaurus' mentor too, mentioning Marko Stunt and then saying "I love you like a son." (11:13)

Dreamer proceeded to draw comparisons between Christian's work and top AEW stars like Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley:

"But Christian's promo was just pure money. Like Christian without handcuff, without any parameters, he's up there with the Jon Moxleys, the Kenny Omegas. He's up there with every single person. I mean, that's a top guy in that company, and rightfully so. " (11:56)

Another WWE legend described Christian Cage's work as "thermonuclear"

Tommy Dreamer's Busted Open colleague Bully Ray also chimed in on Christian's promo via Twitter. The former WWE tag champ described Captain Charisma as getting "thermonuclear heat" from the fans while also pondering whether the heel had taken it too far.

@BustedOpenRadio Christian just got Thermonuclear Heat.But did he go “too far?”Your thoughts… Christian just got Thermonuclear Heat. But did he go “too far?”Your thoughts…#AEWDynamite @BustedOpenRadio

Bully Ray is a former main event-level heel in his own right, having led the Aces & Eights faction in a TNA run that yielded two reigns with the World Heavyweight title.

