"Christian just got Thermonuclear Heat" - WWE legend reacts to AEW star's fiery promo on Dynamite

Multi-time tag team champion and Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently gave his opinion on WWE legend Christian Cage's promo on AEW Dynamite.

Captain Charisma turned heel last week after Jurassic Express lost the tag team titles against The Young Bucks on Dynamite. Cage viciously assaulted Jungle Boy and even had an ugly confrontation with the latter's family members. This week, he explained his actions and further berated the 25-year-old star.

Fans and wrestling personalities were in shock following Christian Cage's promo. Among them was WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, who wondered if the star went too far.

"Christian just got Thermonuclear Heat. But did he go “too far? Your thoughts… #AEWDynamite @BustedOpenRadio," wrote Ray.

Fans had a mixed response to Christian Cage's promo on AEW Dynamite

Following his shocking betrayal seven days ago, Captain Charisma appeared in an interview with Tony Schiavone on this week's Dynamite. He bashed the fans before moving on to his prime target, Jungle Boy.

Cage said that revenge has been on his mind since the Jurassic Express member eliminated him in the Casino Battle Royale last year. The former WWE Superstar added that managing Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus helped him make easy money in AEW.

He ended his promo by saying that JB's deceased father would be ashamed and embarrassed of his son.

"I never wanted to be your [Jungle Boy] father figure. But you have a father, and he's dead. He'd be ashamed and embarrassed," Cage said.

Fans on Twitter had different thoughts regarding Cage's promo on Dynamite. Here are a few reactions from the social media site:

One fan thinks that Christian Cage's comeback run has been better than WWE Superstar Edge:

Another fan added that Cage played his heel character to perfection:

jm wagner @jmwags77 @bullyray5150

Did Punk go too far dumping Bearer ashes over Taker?

Did Paige go too far talking about Reid Flair to Charlotte?



This is the job for heels, calling out the dead of their opponents is just good cheap heat. @BustedOpenRadio Did Orton go to far saying Eddie was in hell?Did Punk go too far dumping Bearer ashes over Taker?Did Paige go too far talking about Reid Flair to Charlotte?This is the job for heels, calling out the dead of their opponents is just good cheap heat. @bullyray5150 @BustedOpenRadio Did Orton go to far saying Eddie was in hell? Did Punk go too far dumping Bearer ashes over Taker?Did Paige go too far talking about Reid Flair to Charlotte?This is the job for heels, calling out the dead of their opponents is just good cheap heat.

One fan felt AEW went too far and didn't like the idea of the promo.

Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 @torreymspears @bullyray5150 @BustedOpenRadio Too much for my blood. You can go nuclear without invoking the death of a relative in my opinion. Even if the talent is ok with it. Didn't we nuke Paige for doing that to Charlotte? @bullyray5150 @BustedOpenRadio Too much for my blood. You can go nuclear without invoking the death of a relative in my opinion. Even if the talent is ok with it. Didn't we nuke Paige for doing that to Charlotte?

Other reactions include:

While Cage has been dominating the feud so far, it will be interesting to see how Jungle Boy responds to this huge betrayal from his former mentor.

