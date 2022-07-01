"Had an amazing match" - WWE Legend Tommy Dreamer claims that top AEW star has proven all his critics wrong

Tommy Dreamer has praised AEW star Orange Cassidy for his recent matches against Will Ospreay and Ethan Page.

At the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Cassidy unsuccessfully challenged Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. The match was highly praised by many in the industry.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer claimed that Cassidy has proven his critics wrong, courtesy of his match against Ospreay. He also gave his thoughts on the clash between Cassidy and Page from Dynamite.

"You said it the best, this was a great weekend for Orange Cassidy. I'm the biggest Orange Cassidy fan because he showed he could do what everyone criticized and said he couldn't do and that was wrestle. Literally had an amazing match with one of the greatest wrestlers, current wrestlers, Will Ospreay, and got over. And last night did it even more and Ethan Page was a great opponent for him," said Tommy Dreamer. [11:27-11:57]

AEW's newest signee Claudio Castagnoli has claimed that he wants to face Orange Cassidy and Kenny Omega

Following Orange Cassidy's match against Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door, Claudio Castagnoli made his AEW debut and was revealed as Zack Sabre Jr's surprise opponent.

Post-show, Castagnoli spoke at the media scrum where he named Cassidy and Kenny Omega as two wrestlers he would like to share the ring with down the road. The former WWE star said:

"There’s just so many guys that I’ve known for years – Orange Cassidy, for example, is one of them. I think we (him and Kenny Omega) have grown a lot since (ROH 2008) then, so, you know, that’s just worth a mention. Again, I can probably give you a short list of who I don’t want to step in the ring with and that is nobody."

On this week's episode of Dynamite, both Cassidy and Castagnoli were once again in action. The Blackpool Combat Club's newest member emerged victorious in the Blood And Guts Match in the main event of the show.

