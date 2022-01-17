×
Create
Notifications

"I don't think [Malakai] Black needed a change yet" – Former WWE Superstar questions AEW's booking of top star

Malakai Black is a former WWE Superstar!
Malakai Black is a former WWE Superstar!
Sidharth Sachdeva
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 17, 2022 07:26 PM IST
News

Tommy Dreamer recently shared his honest opinion on Brody King joining the AEW roster. The ECW legend also wondered whether Malakai Black would need an ally to thrive in the promotion.

After weeks of vignettes and swirling rumors on the internet, King finally made his presence felt on Dynamite last week. The 34-year old star saved Black from Varsity Blonds and Penta El Zero Miedo, who had circled the former WWE Superstar with the intent of taking revenge. The reigning PWG tag champions attacked the babyfaces to stand tall and signaled the formation of House of Black.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio show, Tommy Dreamer praised Brody King. The veteran believes King will do well in All Elite Wrestling:

"Of course, big fan of Brody. We’ve had him on the show. Big fan of him personally. I think he will do well in AEW."

Furthermore, Dreamer said that he is uncertain whether Malakai Black's character would need help from somebody. Yet the veteran is looking forward to seeing what he and his partner will bring to the table:

“I don’t know if [Malakai] Black needed anybody to help him or kinda can — I always look at when you bring somebody into a company it’s because they just need a change and I don’t think [Malakai] Black needed a change yet but it’ll be interesting to see what devastation these guys can do.” (H/T- SEScoops)
God Bless that AEW Top 5 Tag Team List Brody KING and Malakai Black finna Terrorize all 5 in ring and Backstage on #AEWDynamite lmaoo https://t.co/AS4airsSA3

Black and King have shown incredible potential in PWG, becoming the promotion's tag team champions last year. The two men will now be eyeing to dominate the tag team division of AEW.

Brody King and Malakai Black will be in action for the first time in AEW

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐖𝐞𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲, #AEWDynamite has a lot to offer in the capital🇺🇸🇺🇸Johnson/Brock vs #FTR#HouseofBlack vs. #VarsityBlondsCody returnsPunk vs SpearsAcclaimed vs Sting/DarbyDeeb vs. SkyeCole/Britt vs Orange/Kris[ #AEWPLUS on #FITE | bit.ly/322SBKm ] https://t.co/RytbuYBJ8I

Malakai Black and Brody King will team up for the first time on AEW Dynamite next week to take on Varsity Blonds in a tag team match. It's worth noting that Black has already triumphed over Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison in singles bouts.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

It will be interesting to see whether the Varsity Blonds will finally seek revenge from House of Black or not.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी