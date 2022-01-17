"I don't think [Malakai] Black needed a change yet" – Former WWE Superstar questions AEW's booking of top star

Tommy Dreamer recently shared his honest opinion on Brody King joining the AEW roster. The ECW legend also wondered whether Malakai Black would need an ally to thrive in the promotion.

After weeks of vignettes and swirling rumors on the internet, King finally made his presence felt on Dynamite last week. The 34-year old star saved Black from Varsity Blonds and Penta El Zero Miedo, who had circled the former WWE Superstar with the intent of taking revenge. The reigning PWG tag champions attacked the babyfaces to stand tall and signaled the formation of House of Black.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio show, Tommy Dreamer praised Brody King. The veteran believes King will do well in All Elite Wrestling:

"Of course, big fan of Brody. We’ve had him on the show. Big fan of him personally. I think he will do well in AEW."

Furthermore, Dreamer said that he is uncertain whether Malakai Black's character would need help from somebody. Yet the veteran is looking forward to seeing what he and his partner will bring to the table:

“I don’t know if [Malakai] Black needed anybody to help him or kinda can — I always look at when you bring somebody into a company it’s because they just need a change and I don’t think [Malakai] Black needed a change yet but it’ll be interesting to see what devastation these guys can do.” (H/T- SEScoops)

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB God Bless that AEW Top 5 Tag Team List Brody KING and Malakai Black finna Terrorize all 5 in ring and Backstage on #AEWDynamite lmaoo God Bless that AEW Top 5 Tag Team List Brody KING and Malakai Black finna Terrorize all 5 in ring and Backstage on #AEWDynamite lmaoo https://t.co/AS4airsSA3

Black and King have shown incredible potential in PWG, becoming the promotion's tag team champions last year. The two men will now be eyeing to dominate the tag team division of AEW.

Brody King and Malakai Black will be in action for the first time in AEW

Malakai Black and Brody King will team up for the first time on AEW Dynamite next week to take on Varsity Blonds in a tag team match. It's worth noting that Black has already triumphed over Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison in singles bouts.

It will be interesting to see whether the Varsity Blonds will finally seek revenge from House of Black or not.

Edited by Abhinav Singh