Tommy Dreamer reacts to his worst AEW Dynamite fear

WWE veteran Tommy Dreamer shared his take on a major AEW Dynamite segment. The flagship show was fantastic and continued last week's momentum. Ahead of the episode, Tony Khan announced the arrival of a popular rapper, Master P. He has some great hits and owns the House of Glory wrestling promotion. The show was held in his hometown, Louisiana.

Master P opened the show, welcomed the crowd, and introduced The Opps. However, the faction was attacked by The Death Riders. The rapper helped Samoa Joe put down Moxley and even punched the AEW World Champion a few times. Throughout the segment, the crowd cheered for the celebrity. Tommy Dreamer was worried ahead of the show that the segment wouldn't go well.

However, while speaking on Busted Open Radio, the veteran said that he was shocked to hear the thunderous reaction Master P received from the audience, as he feared the fans might not accept him in a wrestling show.

“I was actually shocked about the ovation that Master P got. [In his] hometown, I would say he’s legendary, and I also do know about the great charity work that he does there in the Louisiana area(...) I seriously was like, ‘Oh, man, this could be bad,’ but I think it worked out okay, minus a couple of his punches while Joe was out there. But also aligning him with Joe, who was a very charismatic speaker. It was an exciting open. And if I could break down Dynamite, the audience was into everything," he said. [H/T - 411MANIA]

Samoa Joe vs. Jon Moxley made official on AEW Dynamite

The Samoan Submission Machine accepted Jon Moxley's challenge, which the latter laid out in the latest edition of Collision.

Moments later, AEW announced that the duo would battle for the World Championship at the Beach Break edition of Dynamite.

It will be interesting to see who will walk out as the world champion from Beach Break.

