There's a new threat for Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship that endangers long-term friendship 

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley's title run is seemingly in danger, as a former holder of the belt seems poised and ready to recapture it soon. The latter, Samoa Joe, informed The Death Riders' leader of his intention right in front of Swerve Strickland, putting a question mark on their newfound alliance.

After becoming the longest-running pro-wrestling program in Turner Sports history as of last week's Spring BreaThru, Dynamite rolled into New Orleans this week and opened with the blockbuster appearance of revered musician and coach Master P. The 54-year-old former No Limit Soldiers leader introduced newly-crowned AEW World Trios Champions, The Opps, to the ring to a warm welcome.

The Death Riders soon descended on the babyfaces and took them out, with Master P being forced to stare down Jon Moxley by himself at one point. However, Samoa Joe came to his rescue and choked out The One True King just like he did last Wednesday, while Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs dealt with Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli.

Fortunately for Mox, The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada arrived to make the save for him and his crew. Unfortunately for The Elite, The Death Riders cleared out just as Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega entered the scene, keen for vengeance on them. Joe eventually took hold of a mic and informed Moxley that was going after him, and that he would reclaim "his" AEW World Title from him.

The Samoan Submission Machine exchanged a look with Swerve Strickland as he made his declaration, alluding to their past rivalry over the belt. However, he had hailed The Realest as an ally earlier, and it remains to be seen how long the two will remain on the same page.

