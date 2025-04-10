Swerve Strickland reacts to reluctant partnership after AEW Dynamite

Swerve Strickland has found himself with an unlikely ally tonight on AEW Dynamite. He commented about the situation and seemed open to the idea of them working together.

Ad

To start the show, Kenny Omega confronted the Young Bucks about how they have been running AEW to the ground. He tried to pick a fight with them, but Kazuchika Okada brought this to a three-on-one numbers disadvantage. Before things could escalate, Swerve Strickland arrived with a chair in hand.

The EVPs cost Swerve a chance to become world champion last weekend, and he had no plans of letting this go. He and Omega briefly acknowledged one another with a fist bump, as this quickly became a situation where "the enemy of my enemy is my friend."

Ad

Trending

Swerve Strickland took to X/Twitter and posted a picture of this moment. He seems to understand the situation and how partnering up with Kenny Omega to take down The Elite could be his next big move.

Expand Tweet

There are still several layers to this story, as The Young Bucks are interested in a partnership with the Death Riders, with whom Swerve also has a bone to pick. It doesn't help that a wild 'Hangman' Adam Page may also become a factor. Who knows what direction all this will head towards?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More