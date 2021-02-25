Tommy Dreamer tears into AEW over Tony Khan's latest "paid ad" on IMPACT Wrestling

AEW has been running "paid ads" on IMPACT Wrestling over the last couple of months. Some have been extremely entertaining, while others have fallen flat and left a sour taste inside the IMPACT Wrestling fanbase's mouths.

Last night's ad, in particular, seems to have rubbed IMPACT's Tommy Dreamer the wrong way as well.

Last night on IMPACT, AEW's Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone presented their latest "paid ad," but they didn't come alone. This ad included former IMPACT talents such as Brian Cage, Matt Hardy, and Rebel.

It also featured Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Ryan Nemeth, Ricky Starks, and Isiah Kassidy of Private Party, who recently wrestled some matches with the promotion.

While Khan and AEW once again took several shots at IMPACT, perhaps Cage's comments as a former IMPACT World Champion hurt the most. He stated that the title hadn't had any significance since he was the champion.

Dreamer took to Twitter after IMPACT last night to comment on the ad and didn't mix words to his opinion on how it came across.

"Promo lesson 101 build the person you are talking about UP if you win or lose you have beaten or lost to someone special. When more than half your staff worked @IMPACTWRESTLING don't s*** on the place that helped them because ur basically s******* on yourself #fact #IMPACTonAXST"

Are AEW's "paid ads" doing the company more harm than good?

Whether Dreamer's response was a work or a shoot is irrelevant. The reactions to Dreamer's tweet from the IMPACT faithful echo his sentiment.

Some went as far as to say that ads like the one they saw last night have completely turned them off from tuning into AEW on Wednesday nights.

While some of the jabs can be seen as harmless fun, a partnership shouldn't be about openly burying the company you're working with on their show.

It gives the perception that if IMPACT is this bad, why would AEW want to work with them in the first place? It doesn't do either company any favors. Both AEW and IMPACT would be smart to get together and revisit how to present these "paid ads" in the future.

What are your thoughts on AEW's "paid ads" on IMPACT Wrestling? As an IMPACT fan, does it make you want to watch AEW? Or does it turn you off from checking the company out due to the way they speak about IMPACT? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.