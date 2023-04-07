Tommy Dreamer wants AEW to bring back 2-time Intercontinental Champion for ALL IN

Former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Tommy Dreamer recently expressed his desire for AEW to bring two-time Intercontinental Champion Bret Hart to their upcoming show, All In PPV.

AEW President Tony Khan announced that their first-ever show in the United Kingdom, All In, will take place on August 27th, 2023, at Wembley Stadium. This highly anticipated event is expected to draw a massive crowd and will undoubtedly be one of the biggest wrestling events of the year.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer shared his thoughts on the upcoming event and expressed his desire to bring The Hitman to All In.

Dreamer suggested that having Bret Hart on the show would be an excellent opportunity to make money from a fan convention:

"You do that weekend a fan convention, and you're gonna make a sh*tload of money off of that as well. I feel this will be a success and it will do really well. If I do the fan experience, I'll also try, I don't know if he has a deal, but I know they have a deal with Owen Hart. I'll bring in Bret Hart to make an appearance. That's just me, I'm going balls to the wall, that's what I'm doing," Dreamer said. [8:03 - 8:33]

See you all in London! AEW: ALL IN London!Coming to @wembleystadium onSunday, August 27!You won't want to miss this event! Everyone can register for tickets now atSee you all in London! AEW: ALL IN London!Coming to @wembleystadium onSunday, August 27!You won't want to miss this event! Everyone can register for tickets now at ticketmaster.co.uk/aewwembleySee you all in London! https://t.co/1bVJq87gWr

The ECW legend believes the event will be a massive success, and Hart's appearance will only add to the excitement.

It remains to be seen whether AEW will take Tommy Dreamer's suggestion on board, but fans are eagerly anticipating the announcement of the All In card.

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart wants to face AEW star CM Punk

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has expressed his desire to get in the ring with former AEW World Champion CM Punk. Hart, who retired from the in-ring competition, has been a long-time admirer of Punk. He considers him to be one of his favorite wrestlers.

During a recent interview on the TWC Show, The Hitman stated that it would be fun to imagine a match with Punk, even if they didn't compete.

"It’s fun for me to even imagine (facing Punk). Even if we didn’t do the match, I wish we could just sit down and plan the match, and then animate it or something," Bret said.

While the match may never happen, the idea of the two legends planning a match together is certainly exciting for wrestling fans.

Do you think Tony Khan should bring Bret Hart to All In? Sound off in the comments section below.

