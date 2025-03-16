Toni Storm finally breaks silence after dangerous star blindsides her in AEW

'Timeless' Toni Storm made a brief appearance tonight on AEW Collision to address a recent attack by a major name. She wanted the individual to step up to her the right way.

Ad

A few days ago on Dynamite, Megan Bayne played the role of spoiler during Storm's segment as she was addressing her monumental victory over her long-time rival Mariah May. Bayne appeared from the shadows and blindsided the AEW Women's World Champion, sending a clear message that she wanted to go after the champion.

She was not the first victim of The Megasus, as she also took out Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander.

Ad

Trending

Toni Storm appeared tonight in a backstage segment where she spoke about Megan Bayne's recent attack. She acknowledged how another major force had entered the division but advised her to step up to her directly instead of resorting to an attack like such. Storm said the same to any other woman who wished to go after her.

Expand Tweet

It is unclear how the AEW Women's World Championship title scene will look like following this attack and whether this will eventually set up a match between Toni Storm and Megan Bayne. The Greek Goddess may have bitten off more than she can handle, as she now has several former world champions paying close attention to her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback