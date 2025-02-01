  • home icon
  • Toni Storm finally reunites with 56-year-old AEW veteran after Timeless return

Toni Storm finally reunites with 56-year-old AEW veteran after Timeless return

By Monika Thapa
Modified Feb 01, 2025 10:01 GMT
Timeless Toni Storm is returned to take revenge on Mariah May [Source: AEW gallery]
"Timeless" Toni Storm is a former AEW Women's World Champion! [Image Source: allelitewrestling.com]

"Timeless" Toni Storm has returned, and she's ready to take her throne back from Mariah May, her former protege, who betrayed her. The 29-year-old star won the Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage to become the number one contender for the AEW Women's World Championship. She will face The Glamour at Grand Slam: Australia for the title.

On AEW Collision last week, the two female stars had a face-to-face segment where May berated Storm, but the latter didn't break her rookie character. The fans then saw the champion slap the challenger in the face multiple times before she slammed her with the championship.

Mariah May was just about to return backstage when Storm brought back her popular Golden Age Hollywood actress "Timeless" character. She then revealed she was acting naive this whole time and hadn't forgotten the betrayal and embarrassment the current champion handed her last year.

"Timeless" Toni Storm's persona is incomplete without her butler Luther. Therefore, the two recently reunited on Jericho Cruise. The 56-year-old AEW veteran has been alongside her since the beginning of her "Timeless" character.

Mariah May reacts to the return of "Timeless" Toni Storm

Mariah May attended an onstage interview with Renee Paquette on the January 29 edition of AEW Dynamite, where she addressed the return of Toni Storm's "Timeless" character.

She berated her opponent and reminded her how she stabbed her in the back to climb to the top of the ladder in AEW's women's division. She even brought back memories of how she embarrassed her at All In: London by defeating her to become the champion.

May didn't hold back from further insulting the former AEW Women's World Champion by claiming that no matter how hard she tried, she'd never be as good as her. It will be interesting to see if Toni becomes successful in avenging herself at Grand Slam.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
