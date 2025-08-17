Toni Storm Kisses Returning Female AEW Star on Collision

A popular female AEW star made her return tonight on Collision. Toni Storm showed her appreciation and excitement for the talent's comeback and ended up kissing her.The Timeless One opened the show tonight and addressed her feud with Athena and their match next week at Forbidden Door 2025. During her promo, she was blindsided by The Fallen Goddess and her minion, Billie Starkz. However, Mina Shirakawa came out to save her friend from the two-on-one assault.Last month, it was revealed that Shirakawa had sustained a hand injury during the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW All In: Texas. The promotion connected the injury to the storyline by announcing that Athena had caused it.Mina Shirakawa's return shifted everything into Toni Storm's favor, as she was able to tackle Billie Starkz and force The Forever Champion to retreat. After this, the two friends celebrated their reunion and hugged it out. Storm even showed her appreciation by showering Mina with kisses on her cheeks.A GIF of the moment can be seen in the post below.Next week at Forbidden Door, Athena will challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. This is a long-awaited showdown, as the former is arguably the most dominant champion signed to the promotion. She is focused on proving that after taking over ROH, she can also dominate AEW. Meanwhile, Storm has been on a great run of her own. Toni Storm handed Mercedes Moné her first loss since signing with the company in Texas. The Fallen Goddess may have bitten off more than she can chew, as immediately after her bout with Storm, she'll have to deal with Mina Shirakawa, who is challenging her at ROH Death Before Dishonor at the month's end.It remains to be seen whether Athena can back her claims and prove why she has been champion for nearly 1000 days.