Toni Storm kisses top AEW star on Dynamite: Grand Slam

In a jaw-dropping moment on Dynamite: Grand Slam, Toni Storm left fans in shock when she planted a surprising kiss on AEW Women's Champion Saraya.

The stage was set for an intense showdown as Storm had earned her shot at Saraya's coveted Women's Championship by defeating top talents like Hikaru Shida, Nyla Rose, and Britt Baker in a four-way match last week on Dynamite.

The kiss happened in the middle of the contest after Saraya slammed Storm's face into the turnbuckle. Storm quickly recovered and stopped Saraya from attempting a stomp before kissing her.

AEW Women's Champion was clearly surprised by the kiss, but she quickly regained her control and hit Storm with her finisher to win the match. The match was a hard-fought contest between the two stalwarts of the women's division and came down to the wire.

With Storm's bold move adding an unforgettable moment in the night, only time will tell what will happen next in the rivalry between Toni Storm and Saraya.

It will also be interesting to see how AEW follows up on this moment in the coming weeks.

