Toni Storm kisses two former WWE Superstars live on AEW TV

By Sujay
Modified Aug 22, 2024 01:42 GMT
Toni Storm is the AEW Women
Toni Storm is the AEW Women's World Champion (Image credits: AEW's Facebook page)

Toni Storm was up to her usual shenanigans on tonight's AEW Dynamite but this time, she shocked the fans in the arena as she kissed not one but two former WWE Superstars on live television.

The two stars in question are none other than Saraya and Harley Cameron of the Outcasts. Toni was taking on Saraya in a match just days before All In, and she also put her AEW Women’s World Championship on the line.

The match was going as expected, and there was equal fire from both sides. However, Toni Storm took matters into her own hands and planted a kiss on Harley Cameron, who was trying to distract the referee and interfere in the match. After Storm planted a kiss on her, Cameron was accidentally taken out by Saraya.

Toni Storm then kissed Saraya on the lips, too, before hitting her with a piledriver to successfully retain her AEW Women’s World title. She will now be taking on Mariah May in what was the original plan before this match with Saraya came up.

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top in this grudge match at the promotion's biggest event of the year.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
