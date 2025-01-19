Toni Storm makes a huge announcement on AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage

Toni Storm made a huge announcement on AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage, and the fans no doubt loved it. This will also have huge ramifications for her future.

The former WWE star recently won a Casino Gauntlet match and earned a shot at Mariah May’s AEW Women’s title. That, after all the history they had over the last few months, makes it all the more fascinating.

On Collision tonight, Tony Schiavone interviewed Toni Storm when she accepted that Mariah May was the best wrestler in the business today. However, she said that because she hasn't had a chance to introduce herself to Mariah, she proposed that they meet face-to-face next week on AEW Dynamite.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The show will take place in Jacksonville, Florida, the birthplace of AEW, and it will be the perfect place for the two sworn rivals to come face to face before their big match in February. Tony Schiavone tried to interject to convince Toni Storm to rethink her decision, but she was having none of it.

She got Tony Schiavone in on the act and compelled him to shout, ‘It’s Toni time.’ It will be interesting to see what comes of that meeting between them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback