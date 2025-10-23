Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa’s new name officially confirmed on AEW Dynamite

Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa recently formed a new tag team. Their name was officially confirmed on AEW Dynamite.

The women's tag team division in AEW has been growing stronger with each passing week. New tag teams are constantly being formed, and many fans wanted to see the promotion introduce the Women's Tag Team Titles. Therefore, a few weeks ago, Tony Khan introduced the new titles. Since then, many women have shown interest in pursuing these titles. Even longtime friends, Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa, are going to be part of the tournament to crown the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions.

This week on Dynamite, Mina Shirakawa was interviewed backstage by Renee Paquette, where she revealed that her tag team with Storm will be called Timeless Love Bombs.

Screengrab of Mina Shirakawa's Instagram Story (Image credit: Mina's Instagram account)

Bill Apter believes Toni Storm could leave AEW in the future

Toni Storm has found a lot of success since joining AEW. She is a multi-time Women's Champion and is also one of the pillars of the women's division. She has also established herself as one of the best wrestlers in the world due to her current gimmick. Despite her recent success, a wrestling journalist believes she could leave AEW in the future.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter stated that Toni could return to WWE if things don't work out for her in AEW in the future.

"She [Toni Storm] might say it, but at the right time, if things years from now don't flourish as well as they could in AEW and WWE wants to bring her in. It's just like going to another league in any sport, you know. You're always open, you sign the contract when your contract expires, and the other company wants to hire you, by all means, go," Apter said.

It will be interesting to see if the Timeless Love Bombs will be able to become inaugural Women's Tag Team Championship.

