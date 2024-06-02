Toni Storm officially challenges non-AEW star for a Forbidden Door 2024 match

AEW World Women's Champion Toni Storm has challenged a notable name for a match at the upcoming Forbidden Door PPV. The star is none other than Mina Shirakawa.

The STARDOM star has competed in AEW in the past few months. Shirakawa defeated Anna Jay on the April 24th episode of Dynamite. She has also been coming to the aid of Mariah May in Toni Storm's absence. At Saturday Night's STARDOM event at Korakuen Hall, Toni Storm officially challenged Mina to a match and cut a fiery promo on the female star.

On their X/Twitter account, STARDOM posted the clip of Toni Storm's challenge to Mina Shirakawa for the upcoming Forbidden Door PPV.

"Mina-san, I've been watching your work in AEW. There's no need to knock or ring the doorbell. Because the Forbidden Door is open! I'd love for you to come. But don't worry. Mariah is my friend! I just want to know what kind of woman you really are."

Mina Shirakawa later accepted Toni Storm's challenge for the match at Forbidden Door on June 30.

Matt Morgan believes Tony Khan should turn Toni Storm into a babyface in AEW

Toni Storm debuted her 'Timeless Toni Storm' character in All Elite Wrestling last year, which has turned her into one of the biggest stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion. She is the current AEW World Women's Champion.

Before defending her title against Serena Deeb at Double or Nothing, Matt Morgan shared an interesting idea of turning Toni Storm to a babyface. Here is what the veteran said on the Gigantic Pop podcast.

"So then that's, it's simple. You book her as a face. End of story. Book Toni Storm as a face doing all of her shenanigans that she's doing now. 'Well, Matt, those are heelish' - okay, I'm okay with that, as long as you book her against a bigger heel, that can then, when it's time for her to start selling, she can get sympathy during the heat spot of the match where the heels [are] beating up the face, that's what this all comes down to," Matt Morgan said. [18:05 - 18:32]

Toni Storm has currently been having a great run in All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see which female star eventually dethrones the Timeless One in the Jacksonville-based company.