Tony Khan needs to pull off a swerve by turning former WWE star babyface, says Matt Morgan

According to Matt Morgan, Tony Khan should consider pulling a swerve and turning a former WWE Superstar babyface. The talent in question is AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm.

The 28-year-old star has been dominating the women's division of All Elite Wrestling in terms of in-ring success and popularity among fans. On the go-home edition of Dynamite heading into the AEW Double or Nothing 2024 Pay-Per-View, Storm teamed up with Mariah May to defeat Saraya, formerly known as Paige, and Harley Cameron in a tag team competition. After the match, the former NXT UK Women's Champion and her allies were laid out by her opponent for the upcoming Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View, Serena Deeb.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan reflected on the rivalry between The Professor and Storm on a recent episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast. The Blueprint criticized AEW's presentation of the champion and her challenger in light of the audience's response to both, alluding to fans cheering for The Timeless One despite her being a heel.

The 47-year-old proposed that the Tony Khan-led promotion should book Toni Storm as a babyface which would allow the latter to continue to play her usual character while eliciting justified sympathy from the crowd when pitted against heel opponents.

"So then that's, it's simple. You book her as a face. End of story. Book Toni Storm as a face doing all of her shenanigans that she's doing now. 'Well, Matt, those are heelish' - okay, I'm okay with that, as long as you book her against a bigger heel, that can then, when it's time for her to start selling, she can get sympathy during the heat spot of the match where the heels [are] beating up the face, that's what this all comes down to," Matt Morgan said. [18:05 - 18:32]

You can watch the podcast below:

What the future has in store for the current AEW Women's World Champion remains to be seen.

Wrestling veteran Konnan thinks that former WWE Superstar Toni Storm should turn babyface

Despite her success on the NXT UK brand, Toni Storm did not find a lot of success during her time on the main roster in WWE. After a brief run on SmackDown, she requested her release from the company in 2021, which was granted to her by the Stamford-based promotion. Storm debuted in AEW in 2022 and is currently the Jacksonville-based promotion's reigning Women's World Champion.

Despite the orientation of her character being that of a heel, Storm remains as popular as ever among fans and is often cheered over her babyface opponents. This has prompted several industry veterans to suggest that AEW should turn the 28-year-old star babyface, including Konnan. While speaking on his Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, the 60-year-old veteran praised Storm for her performance and urged Tony Khan to turn the latter babyface.

It remains to be seen whether "Timeless" Toni Storm will retain her title at the AEW Double or Nothing 2024 Pay-Per-View.

