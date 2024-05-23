Former WWE star stops Toni Storm from undressing again on AEW TV

Earlier tonight on Dynamite, Toni Storm teased undressing once more following her match. She wished to again mock her Double or Nothing opponent by disrespecting her banner but ended up suffering a different fate. The star who showed up was Serena Deeb.

On Collision last weekend, Toni Storm, along with Mariah May and her butler Luther, was able to steal Serena Deeb's banner. She then used this as a cover, undressed herself, and wrapped the banner around herself.

Tonight after her win, she once more unraveled the banner and seemingly teased undressing behind it once more, as another message to her challenger. However, this time around, things didn't go exactly as planned.

Out of nowhere came Serena Deeb with a steel chair in hand and blindsided Luther the Butler first. She then went after Mariah May, hitting her in the gut with the chair. Eventually, she made her way to Toni Storm and struck her with a headbutt.

This wasn't the end of the action, as the former WWE Superstar took out a stiletto and struck the champion in her head with it. She then unfolded the steel chair over the champion in the middle of the ring and sat on it to trap her. She then went for the Half-Boston Crab submission maneuver and had Storm tapping out, screaming in pain. Deeb did not let go until the referees forced her to release the hold.

Their match at Double or Nothing for the title is sure to be action-packed. Toni will look to retain her championship even as Serena tries everything in her arsenal to dethrone the AEW Women's Champion.