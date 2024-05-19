Toni Storm makes controversial move on AEW TV

Toni Storm did the unthinkable and bared it all on AEW TV, leaving the fans speechless. This was the first time something like this had occurred in AEW.

After Serena Deeb defeated Anna Jay via a submission, Toni’s assistant Luther came out and stole Deeb’s flag that was outside the ring. He then took it to the top of the ramp and was joined by Mariah May.

The two then held the flag like a towel only for Toni Storm to come out and strip off all her clothes and use the flag as a towel. That left Mariah May speechless and Serena Deeb with a puzzled look. The former WWE star then went near the ring and started dancing.

By this point, Serena had seen enough, so she ran out to chase Toni, Mariah, and Luther to the backstage area. This is just one of the weirder mind games that Storm has played in an effort to get inside her opponent's head.

As mentioned before, nothing like this has ever been done on AEW television before and it will be interesting to see what the fallout to this will be. The reactions of the fans will be something to watch out for.