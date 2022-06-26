"There is potential" - Toni Storm opens up on the ability to appear for different promotions while in AEW

Toni Storm has talked about the possibility of returning to her former promotion Stardom while being signed to All Elite Wrestling.

The former WWE Superstar is set to challenge Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's Championship at the upcoming AEW x NJPW pay-per-view, Forbidden Door.

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Storm admitted that it is possible that she could return to Stardom and make an appearance.

"The good thing about AEW is you are able to go outside and do more things that aren’t AEW. So I think there is potential for me to go and revisit Stardom and make an appearance there."

She also added that she would like to meet with all her friends in the company. Storm concluded:

“I’m not sure how much I would be able to get out there because I’m full-time with AEW, but there is potential that could happen. Hopefully it does because I’d like to go and see all my friends back there." (H/T - talkSPORT)

Toni Storm previously discussed the differences between AEW and WWE

Toni Storm has proved to be a marquee signing for AEW. The former WWE Superstar recently opened up about the difference between her new home and the Stamford-based company.

Speaking on Talk is Jericho, Storm stated that WWE is a tough place to be creative because ideas are mostly rejected. She said:

"I feel like WWE is the land of ‘no.’ You’re just really told ‘no’ a lot – your ideas, your creativity is shut down. Not always, not for everyone. Some people can hack it there, and that’s awesome and more power to them. But yeah, it’s really hard to compare,"

Since signing with AEW, Storm has found herself in the AEW Women's Title picture. She has even defeated top names like Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Marina Shafir.

