Toni Storm pays tribute to John 'Bad Bones' Klinger after he passed away at 40

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm and John 'Bad Bones' Klinger teamed up many times during their collective stint on the independent circuit. She recently paid tribute to Klinger after the latter unfortunately passed away on May 20, 2024.

John 'Bad Bones' Klinger passed away in Germany at the age of 40. The veteran started his wrestling career in 2004 and worked with numerous prominent promotions like TNA Wrestling, EVOLVE, and CZW. Klinger also competed against many top stars like Gunther, Ilja Dragunov, Cody Rhodes, Swerve Strickland, and more. He also held many major titles in wXw (Westside Extreme Wrestling).

On Instagram, Storm posted a series of stories to pay tribute to John Klinger. The AEW star was seemingly close to the former champion outside the ring.

Storm's recent story on John Klinger's passing [Image source: star's Instagram handle]

AEW star Harley Cameron recently sent a message to Toni Storm

AEW star Harley Cameron is set to team up with Saraya to face Women's World Champion Toni Storm and Mariah May on next week's Dynamite.

In an exclusive video on AEW's X/Twitter account, Harley Cameron sent a message to her opponents and addressed Storm undressing herself on last Saturday's Collision.

"Toni Storm, you know when you came out and undressed, you know what I was thinking? I thought that was disgusting, repugnant, just despicable, and you know what I gagged, which is new to me. But you know who was more repulsed? Saraya. So we've decided that on Dynamite, we're gonna do a match, a tag match, a tag team match. Saraya, Harley Cameron against Toni Storm and Tiny Storm. And since you like being such an exhibitionist, we're gonna expose you for the fraud that you are. So we'll see you next Wednesday." [0:01 - 0:52]

Storm is set to defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Serena Deeb at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 26. It will be interesting to see whether Harley Cameron or Saraya will play a role in the bout's outcome.

Sportskeeda extends its condolences to John Klinger's family and friends at this challenging time.