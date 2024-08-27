“Toni Storm’s career is dead,” declares AEW star after All In 2024

A rising star from AEW shockingly declared the death of Toni Storm's pro wrestling career after All In 2024. The talent in question is none other than Mariah May.

May ascended to the peak of the women's division in All Elite Wrestling this past Sunday at All In 2024, where she defeated Toni Storm to become the new AEW Women's World Champion. The bout was an intense, hard-hitting affair that ended a long-running storyline, with The Timeless One losing her title to her former protege, who had betrayed and brutalized her earlier this year immediately after earning a shot at the championship at Wembley Stadium by winning the 2024 Owen Hart Cup.

During the post-show press conference after All In, Mariah May delivered an in-character eulogy for Toni Storm's career, highlighting her victory over her former mentor, whom she took several shots at.

"Toni Storm’s career is dead. Today, August 25, 2024, at 6:48 pm, Toni Storm’s career passed away in the middle of Wembley Stadium in a pile of blood, spit, and embarrassment. She died of natural causes because I am naturally better than her in every way. She is survived by her bumbling, bored butler [Luther], Ben Mankiewicz, and anyone who cares about old movies because they cannot deal with their own pathetic realities... Toni, thanks for everything, you stupid, washed-up t**t. May you rest in peace and rot in hell," May said.

May emphasized her status as the new Women's World Champion, seemingly ready to steer the women's division of the Tony Khan-led promotion to new heights.

"In other news, a star was born today. Her name is The Glamour Mariah May. She is your AEW Women’s World Champion, and at the tender age of 26, she has the wrestling world by the b***s. [All Elite Wrestling] is officially all about Mariah," May said. [H/T Fightful]

Tony Khan reacted to Mariah May becoming AEW Women's World Champion

Mariah May dethroned Toni Storm to win the All Elite Wrestling Women's World Title in one of the most anticipated matches on the All In 2024 card.

All Elite CEO Tony Khan took to X/Twitter after the bout to congratulate The Fighting Princess on the significant achievement.

"It's All About @MariahMayx !Congratulations to the new @AEW Women's World Champion @wembleystadium! #AEWAllInLondon right NOW on ppv," he wrote.

Notably, during an interview earlier this month, May spoke about how she had decided to sign with All Elite Wrestling because Khan had approached her with the storyline involving her and Storm.

It remains to be seen what the promotion has in store for Mariah May's Women's World Championship reign.

