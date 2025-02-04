Toni Storm's next move for AEW Dynamite confirmed

AEW star Toni Storm shocked the world recently when she returned to her 'Timeless' character. She was missing from AEW after losing the Women's World Championship to Mariah May at All In 2024. When the star returned at Winter is Coming later, she wasn't in her Timeless gimmick anymore and instead acted as a rookie.

The former AEW Women's World Champion earned the opportunity to face Mariah May at Grand Slam Australia. The Glamour ignored her since she believed that Storm had lost her memory. A few days ago, the rivals came face-to-face on the Collision episode. After an intense confrontation, the rookie revealed herself as the 'Timeless' star.

During the latest episode of Collision, Storm explained her past actions and stated that she wanted to rightfully challenge Mariah May for the title and, therefore, started from the very bottom of the line. Ahead of her match at Grand Slam Australia, Toni Storm will face Queen Aminata on the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

Queen Aminata has been winning matches on the ROH episodes but hasn't picked victory in AEW since October 2024. Will Wednesday be the night when Queen picks up a victory, or will Toni continue her momentum and win the bout?

Toni Storm sends a bold message to Mariah May

The Timeless star is determined to win the AEW Women's World Championship as she cut an intense promo on Collison.

On the latest episode of Collision, Toni claimed that she would destroy Mariah May and proclaimed that her time as a champion was over.

"You shambolic b*tch, I'm going to doom your bloody womb. You don't think I'm real? Darling it doesn't get much real than me, for I'm Timeless, Timeless Toni Storm and your time is over," Storm said.

It remains to be seen who leaves Grand Slam Australia as the AEW Women's World Champion.

