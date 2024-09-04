Toni Storm's whereabouts amid AEW absence revealed

The last time fans saw Toni Storm was at the 2024 AEW All In pay-per-view, which took place at Wembley Stadium in London, England. She has been absent from TV since then. The wrestling world recently found out about her whereabouts.

The Timeless star took on her former protege Mariah May at All In. She put her AEW Women's World Championship on the line against the 2024 Owen Hart Cup winner in the match. Unfortunately, she couldn't win the bout, dropping the title to May.

Following her heartbreaking loss, Storm immediately left the arena. An exclusive video released by AEW on X/Twitter featured her walking out of Wembley Stadium with her butler, Luther. It seemed as if All Elite Wrestling was hinting at her hiatus, and thus, she hasn't been seen on TV.

Storm recently informed her fans that she is currently in Australia. AEW will hold the Grand Slam pay-per-view at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, on February 15, 2024. The 28-year-old appeared on ESPN SportsCenter to promote the much-awaited event.

The Timeless star also revealed that she would be present at AEW Grand Slam in Australia next year.

Toni Storm wants her rematch in Australia

During her interview on ESPN SportsCenter, Toni Storm was asked when she would like to get her rematch from Mariah May. Storm replied that she was willing to wait 166 more days to get the rematch. The Timeless star wanted it to happen in her home country, Australia, so that she could defeat The Fighting Princess in front of family and friends and make them proud.

Storm's latest title run was her third as AEW Women's World Champion. She won the title in November 2023 by defeating Hikaru Shida at Full Gear. She was champion for 281 days in her third run.

