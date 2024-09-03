Toni Storm finally breaks silence on the future of her AEW rivalry with Mariah May

AEW began one of its most popular storylines earlier this year with Toni Storm and Mariah May. After a major turn by the latter, a title change took place at All In as May emerged victorious after an intense clash. Storm has now broken her silence on what she has in mind for her former protégé.

Timeless Toni's third reign as AEW Women's World Champion ended at All In last month as she was dethroned by The Fighting Princess. May won the 15-minute match, ending Storm's reign at the 281-day mark. May celebrated her victory on Dynamite last week, but the former champion was nowhere to be seen. All In also featured a big announcement on AEW's debut Down Under. Grand Slam: Australia is scheduled for Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

Storm has confirmed that she returned home after All In. The New Zealand-Australian grappler appeared on the local ESPN SportsCenter today to promote Grand Slam. The 28-year-old did the interview live from Suncorp Stadium, and was asked to make the case for a rematch as if Tony Khan were watching the interview. The three-time AEW champion revealed that she's willing to wait 166 more days for the opportunity.

"I mean, I hope that's the case. I hope I get my rematch here against Mariah May. We did this on her turf last time in Wembley in London... I think it's time to bring it home for me. I think it's time to get back to Brisbane, and beat the ever-loving c**p out of her in front of all my family and friends, and make my country proud," Toni Storm said. [From 4:05 to 4:25]

May's first title defense will come on Dynamite this Wednesday. The Glamour is set to put the Women's World Championship on the line against Nyla Rose, in a match AEW is billing as Beauty vs. Native Beast.

AEW announces next Battle of the Belts

All Elite Wrestling's Battle of the Belts XII special will be taped on Thursday, October 17 at the Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, CA. Collision will also be taped that night, to air Saturday at 8pm ET on TNT. Battle of the Belts will air right after Collision at 10pm.

Tickets for the taping go on sale Friday, but Ticketmaster VIP Access began today, and the pre-sale is tomorrow. Stars advertised include Jack Perry, Thunder Rosa, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Willow Nightingale, Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, and FTR.

The eleventh Battle of the Belts aired in July, headlined by Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs capturing the vacant ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship over The Undisputed Kingdom. Toni Storm defeated Taya Valkyrie in an Eliminator for the AEW Women's World Championship, while Willow Nightingale defeated Deonna Purrazzo in an Eliminator for the CMLL Women's World Championship.

