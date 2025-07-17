  • home icon
  Toni Storm set to compete in a huge non-title match on AEW Dynamite

Toni Storm set to compete in a huge non-title match on AEW Dynamite

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 17, 2025 12:58 GMT
Toni Storm AEW
Toni Storm's next match announced (Image source: AEW on X)

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm has been booked in a non-title match after a big confrontation on Dynamite. It will be Storm's first bout after a massive win at All In: Texas.

Toni Storm handed Mercedes Mone her first-ever singles loss in AEW and successfully retained her Women's World Title at All In 2025. Following her big win in Texas, The Timeless One showed up on Dynamite this past Wednesday to address the match. However, she was interrupted by ROH Women's World Champion Athena.

At All In, Athena won the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match and now has the opportunity to challenge for the AEW Women's World Title anytime and anywhere she wants. The Fallen Goddess put Storm on notice on Dynamite this week. Now, the champion is slated to compete in a non-title match next week.

Following her segment with Athena, Storm is set to take on her Minion, Billie Starkz, next Wednesday on Dynamite.

"With pressure mounting from the #1 Contender ROH Women’s World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG, AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm faces Athena’s minion, @BillieStarkz," AEW posted on X.
Toni Storm on kissing a top AEW champion

At AEW All In, Toni Storm kissed current TBS Champion Mercedes Mone in a shocking moment. She ultimately defeated The CEO with a Storm Zero from the top rope.

During the All In Post Show Media Scrum, Storm said she wanted to kiss Mone, and she was finally able to do it in Texas.

“I just always really wanted to do that, to be honest. She did say one thing about me; she said, ‘Toni, you’re a mark.’ You know what, she’s absolutely right; maybe I’m just a mark. So I just wanted to kiss her, and I finally got to kiss her. I did not expect her to kiss me first; that was nice. But yes, I was always a big fan.”
Fans will have to wait and see if Mercedes Mone comes after Storm and the Women's World Title again.

