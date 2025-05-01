Toni Storm sets new record on AEW Dynamite

'Timeless' Toni Storm has been on a roll and has been in the winning column as of late, even as she is on her fourth AEW Women's World Title reign. She has now added to her list of accolades with another win moments ago on AEW Dynamite.
Earlier tonight, Storm competed in an eliminator match for her world title against Miyu Yamashita of TJPW. Yamashita is one of three individuals who have won eliminator matches to earn world title shots. Riho and Anna Jay are the only other members of this elite group.
It was not an easy night for the champion as she had to deal with a flurry of offense from the Japanese star, including several kicks that rocked her throughout the match. However, she was able to escape with a win after connecting with her Storm Zero finisher.
The commentary team revealed post-match that her win tonight has pushed her win-loss record in eliminator matches to 10-0 now. These are wins that Toni Storm has racked up through all four of her title reigns.
Now the Timeless One will be waiting for the conclusion of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, as this will decide who her challenger will be at All In: Texas. This could be either Mercedes Moné or Jamie Hayter.
