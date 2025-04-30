Tony Khan announces 30-year-old trailblazer to appear on AEW Dynamite; Title match set!

Tony Khan has officially announced another match for tomorrow night's edition of AEW Dynamite. This will feature the return of a major star, who has a record of taking down world champions.

Last weekend, 'Timeless' Toni Storm was present at the Turner Classic Movie's TCM Classic Film Festival. On the red carpet that night, she offered another world title eliminator match to any individual who wished to go after her and her title.

Tony Khan has just announced that TJPW's Miyu Yamashita will take up Storm on her offer. She will be making her return to the company tomorrow night for the first time since July 2022. Toni looks to have another major challenge on her hands now, following her impressive eliminator match win over Queen Aminata last weekend at Collision: Playoff Palooza.

"TOMORROW, 4/30 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + Max Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite @AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Toni Storm vs. Miyu Yamashita. After issuing an Eliminator Challenge at @TCM Fest on Sunday, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm will fight @miyu_tjp TOMORROW!" Khan wrote.

Khan also revealed an interesting piece of information regarding the Japanese star. He mentioned how she was only one of three women in the company's history to win an eliminator match and earn a world title opportunity. She did so by defeating Thunder Rosa back in 2022 at TJPW Summer Sun Princess. But she could not capitalize during the world title match.

"Timeless Toni Storm’s opponent @miyu_tjp is one of only 3 women in AEW history to defeat an active AEW Women’s World Champion in an eliminator bout to earn a title shot! Miyu Yamashita aims to repeat the feat vs. Timeless Toni Storm on Wednesday Night. #AEWDynamite TOMORROW NIGHT!" he continued.

Expand Tweet

Toni Storm says she's the best champion in AEW

Toni Storm has been on a roll since signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2022. Not only has she created a persona that has won over the entire wrestling world, but she has plenty of accolades to show for it. She is a four-time AEW Women's World Champion, the most in the company's history.

In a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, the Timeless One claimed that she was a better champion than TBS Champion Mercedes Moné. She did not stop there and made a bold claim that she was a better champion than everyone else. She also added that there was no disputing this.

"Obviously, I am a better champion than not just Mercedes, but any kind of champion. Number one, that can’t possibly be a question." [H/T - RingsideNews]

The CEO will surely not be happy with hearing this, seeing as how she too has been on a dominant run as of late. Mercedes is one step away from having the chance to make Toni Storm eat her words.

At Double or Nothing, Moné will take on Jamie Hayter in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals for the chance to earn a world title shot at All In: Texas in July. If she wins and Toni Storm stays champion till then, this would set up a match to decide who the better champion on the promotion is.

