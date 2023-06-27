Toni Storm shows off her battered chest in a photo after AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

While Toni Storm has successfully defended her AEW Women's title at the Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View, it seems the victory came at a price.

On this year's installment of the cross-promotional event, Toni went toe-to-toe with the NJPW Strong Women's Champion, Willow Nightingale. The size difference between the two certainly made it an uphill battle for the defending champion, as she looked to take down Nightingale quickly.

One of the spots during the intense match featured Willow Nightingale delivering heavy chops to Toni's chest. Given the fact that Willow is known for her raw strength, fans expected the hits to leave an impact. However, Storm was able to turn the tables with a bit of help from her Outcasts stablemates.

Toni Storm also talked about another potential feud at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door media scrum

While it appears Toni Storm has ended her rivalry with Willow Nightingale, another feud may already be in the works.

At the media scrum, the AEW Women's Champion was asked about her possibly facing Giulia, a prominent Stardom name. Toni had worn her Stardom outfit, leading to speculation about her future plans. Her response was quite straightforward:

"The reason why I wore that gear – it just happened to arrive in time for the show. And Giulia? Yeah? You want to see me slap the t**s off her too? Yeah! Come on, bring Giulia, yeah. ‘It’d be such a huge honor,’ is that what you want me to say? You want me to mark out for Giulia? Oh, I’m not going to, I don’t care. What do I look like, a f**king mark, to these people, Tony?" [From 21.35 onward]

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle Seeds getting planted towards Giulia confronting Toni Storm.... #ForbiddenDoor Seeds getting planted towards Giulia confronting Toni Storm.... #ForbiddenDoor https://t.co/eHv5ThVc4Z

It remains to be seen what the AEW Women's Champion plans to do next.

