Wrestling veteran gives his take on Toni Storm signing with AEW (Exclusive)

Toni Storm is All Elite! The former WWE Superstar made her debut during the most recent AEW Dynamite episode. Storm was the surprise entrant in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament and defeated AFO's The Bunny to proceed to the next round.

WWE released the 26-year-old after Storm said she wasn't happy with her booking. During her time with WWE, she held the NXT UK Women's Championship. Due to this, many fans believed she'd receive a monster push to the main roster during her call-up.

During a recent appearance on Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, Bill Apter commented on meeting Toni Storm at a convention. The wrestling legend justified Storm's decision to part ways with WWE:

"I saw her on Saturday at the Icons of Wrestling convention in Philadelphia. And I talked to her – I don’t know her well, I’ve crossed paths with her a few times – but it’s just basically a simple thing. If you get a good offer from somewhere else and they’re going to give you a better push than where you’re going then BRO, why not go?"

Apter answered whether or not he believed Toni Storm was "burned out," as reports alleged, and why she'd speak to AEW. The legend had little to say but was blunt with his response:

“We don’t know that! We don’t know how long she’s been talking to [AEW] and obviously with the push they gave her on Dynamite, they’re interested." (06:00 onwards)

Jade Cargill wasn't phased when Toni Storm's name was brought up by a fan before her signing

Jade Cargill is currently undefeated and the reigning TBS Champion. Cargill was still early into her reign at the start of February, and fans were speculating which female star could AEW sign next.

Jade Cargill isn't phased by Toni Storm, making her an ideal opponent for the TBS Champion. Right now, Storm will likely continue participating in the tournament, but once it's done, a feud between the two could begin.

