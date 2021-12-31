Real reason why Toni Storm asked for her WWE release revealed - Reports 

Dave Meltzer reports that Toni Storm requested WWE for her release due to "burnout." Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful first broke the news of Toni Storm's release.

Several details regarding the former WWE superstar were discussed in the latest Wrestling Observer Radio episode, including creative decisions that could have also resulted in her departure from the company.

Toni Storm competed in a Triple Threat match on Tuesday in Washington, DC, and allegedly flew home after the show before informing officials about her decision to leave.

"As far as her reasons and why she left, the only thing I heard was burnout essentially," Meltzer revealed.

Dave Meltzer spoke about WWE being extra protective of Charlotte Flair during her feud with Toni Storm and how the promotion tends to 'feed' its top talents.

Toni Storm featured in a few embarrassing segments despite being the babyface, and she also wasn't presented strongly enough on SmackDown in the title storyline. Meltzer speculated that while the lackluster booking could have played a role, fans would have to wait for Toni Storm to reveal her side of the story.

"I heard from some people there. [It was] kind of the feeling if you watch the buildup of her in the Charlotte Flair feud and you're probably if you were her, and you think about your job as opposed to just doing your job, you probably ask a lot of questions like, why did I get a pie thrown in my face twice when I'm the babyface...The one thing with WWE is they are about feeding their top stars. They have their protective stars…," added Dave Meltzer. H/t WrestlingNews.co

What's next for Toni Storm after her WWE release?

Toni Storm is yet to break her silence following her release as Meltzer added that 'she's gone, out of nowhere," and there were no hints regarding her next move.

The former NXT UK Women's Champion will be eligible to make a wrestling return after completing WWE's 90-day non-compete clause.

The Aussie wrestler is undoubtedly a highly-rated talent who will be one of the hottest free agents in the business in 2022.

Sam Roberts @notsam I can’t wait to see what Toni Storm does in 2022. I can’t wait to see what Toni Storm does in 2022. https://t.co/UhHuAehm1V

All the social media reactions to Toni Storm's WWE release have also made it clear that the 26-year-old star is incredibly well-liked and could resume her career in a major wrestling company.

However, a 'burnt out' Toni Storm would ideally need some time before she decides to get back into the ring. Stay tuned as we await more details on Toni Storm's status and the circumstances leading up to her WWE release.

