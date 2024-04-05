Toni Storm surprisingly returns to a major company outside AEW after 5 years

The current AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm is arguably the biggest and the most over star in the Jacksonville-based company. Storm recently made a surprising appearance on the Japanese Joshi promotion STARDOM, where she last appeared nearly five years ago, possibly teasing a crossover match.

It can't be denied that "Timeless" Toni Storm is doing the best work of her career and is among the top female wrestlers in the world. Storm is currently the AEW Women's World Champion and has been dominating her challengers for the past several months.

Storm surprised everyone by appearing at STARDOM's American Dream wrestling event in Philadelphia recently after her protege, Mariah May lost her match. May teamed with Mina Shirakawa whom she calls her mentor in Japan, and Xia Brookside and suffered a loss against the team of STARS (Mayu Iwatani & Momo Kohgo) and Tam Nakano.

Storm confronted Mina Shirakawa and seemed jealous of her association with Mariah May. Toni last appeared on STARDOM back in 2019, where she had a brief run before signing with the WWE full-time.

Toni Storm says that the Forbidden Door is always open

After her surprising appearance on STARDOM and confrontation with Mina Shirakawa, Toni Storm, and Mariah May gave an interview. The Timeless One explained how the company made her what she is today and that it's great to be back, while also saying that "The Forbidden Door is always open."

Mariah said that Shirakawa was her mentor in Japan and Storm was her mentor in the U.S. Toni was clearly not pleased to hear that and said she'd talk to May about her friendship with Mina. This could be a tease for a match at Forbidden Door this year.

Meanwhile, Storm is preparing to defend her AEW Women's World Title against Thunder Rosa. The Unstoppable defeated Mariah to win the No. 1 contender's match. Only time will tell if Rosa will be the one to dethrone Storm.

