Toni Storm survives a massive scare on AEW Collision

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm had a competitive encounter on the latest episode of Collision and survived. She also cut a promo in her 'Timeless' style after the match.
Tonight on AEW Collision, Toni Storm continued to be a fighting champion and faced off against Lady Frost in a Women's World Title Eliminator match. The bout proved to be competitive as Frost pushed the champion to her limits. Storm also survived a scare when Frost hit her finisher, Chiller Driller, and nearly secured the win.
Nevertheless, the AEW Women's World Champion made a comeback and ultimately secured the win with her submission, Timeless Chicken Wing. Following her victory, Storm also addressed anyone who might come for her and her title in the upcoming weeks with a promo delivered both across the arena and outside as well.
Also, Mercedes Mone and Jamie Hayter will compete in the finals of the women's Owen Hart Cup at Double or Nothing later this month. The winner of the tournament will challenge the AEW Women's World Champion at All In: Texas on July 12, 2025.
While Toni Storm is expected to remain champion by July, only time will tell whether someone manages to dethrone her before the Texas event.