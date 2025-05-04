Toni Storm survives a massive scare on AEW Collision

By Gaurav Singh
Modified May 04, 2025 01:10 GMT
Toni Storm AEW
Toni Storm on AEW Collision [Image via AEW X handle]

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm had a competitive encounter on the latest episode of Collision and survived. She also cut a promo in her 'Timeless' style after the match.

Ad

Tonight on AEW Collision, Toni Storm continued to be a fighting champion and faced off against Lady Frost in a Women's World Title Eliminator match. The bout proved to be competitive as Frost pushed the champion to her limits. Storm also survived a scare when Frost hit her finisher, Chiller Driller, and nearly secured the win.

Nevertheless, the AEW Women's World Champion made a comeback and ultimately secured the win with her submission, Timeless Chicken Wing. Following her victory, Storm also addressed anyone who might come for her and her title in the upcoming weeks with a promo delivered both across the arena and outside as well.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Also, Mercedes Mone and Jamie Hayter will compete in the finals of the women's Owen Hart Cup at Double or Nothing later this month. The winner of the tournament will challenge the AEW Women's World Champion at All In: Texas on July 12, 2025.

While Toni Storm is expected to remain champion by July, only time will tell whether someone manages to dethrone her before the Texas event.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications