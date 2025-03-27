Toni Storm and tag team partner get shocking new non-PG name in AEW

AEW Women's World Champion Timeless Toni Storm recently competed in a tag team match on Dynamite. The Timeless One teamed up with Thunder Rosa and gave an interesting name to their tag team.

On AEW Dynamite, Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm faced Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne in a tag team match on the main event of Dynamite. Surprisingly, Megan Bayne pinned Toni Storm to pick up the victory before her title match against Storm at the Dynasty PPV.

Before the match, Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa were interviewed by Renee Paquette. During the interview, Renee spoke about the run of Rosa and Storm as ThunderStorm in the past. The Timeless One stated they needed a new name and unveiled 'Thunder T*ts!' as their official new name.

AEW CEO Tony Khan calls Toni Storm the greatest actress in Hollywood

Toni Storm, alongside other All Elite Wrestling and WWE talents, starred in the recently released Queen of the Ring movie based on the story of Mildred Burke. In a recent appearance on the Battleground podcast, Tony Khan called Toni Storm the greatest actress in Hollywood and said she fit in her role in the movie.

“Yes. I talked to Ash [Avildsen] at the beginning, when he was working on this movie. He asked me about casting Toni Storm, and Toni Storm is the greatest actress in Hollywood, so I was very supportive of it. Of course, we have other people in AEW involved in the project, but Toni Storm is the AEW Women’s World Champion. She’s the person I think of when I think of Hollywood and when I think of pro wrestling, and it fit like a glove. So I talked to Ash for about an hour on the phone when he was first working on the movie."

Toni Storm was pinned by Megan Bayne at the recent edition of Dynamite. We will have to wait and see if Toni Storm defeats Megan Bayne at the Dynasty PPV event.

