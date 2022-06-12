"Something was going to happen"- Popular AEW star discloses scrapped love triangle storyline plans involving Dolph Ziggler and WWE Smackdown star

AEW star Toni Storm recently unraveled the scrapped WWE storyline planned for her involving Dolph Ziggler and Rick Boogs.

The main roster call-up in WWE didn't end well for Storm. She made her exit from the Stamford-based promotion in December 2021 following her feud with Charlotte Flair on SmackDown. However, the 26-year-old built a significant reputation and fame that earned her the spotlight upon her AEW debut in March 2022.

Speaking on the renowned Talk is Jericho podcast, Storm revealed an intriguing love-triangle storyline pitched for her in WWE involving Dolph Ziggler and Rick Boogs:

“They put me in a debut match. That seemed to go well. It seemed like something was going to happen and nothing really did,” Storm said. “There was bits and pieces here and there, like, ‘Oh, you’re in love with Rick Boogs and the love triangle with Dolph Ziggler,’ and that never really went anywhere. Just bits and pieces here and there."

She further opened up on her frustrations and depression in WWE that led her to quit the global juggernaut:

“And then I was working with Charlotte and stuff seemed to be picking up from there, but then, with a lot of contributing factors, kind of just led to me saying, ‘You know what? I can’t f*cking do this anymore and I need to change my life because, to be honest, I’m so depressed here.'” (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Dolph Ziggler recently appeared backstage at AEW Dynamite

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion was reportedly backstage on the June 2 edition of Dynamite. Dolph possibly visited friends and family in AEW at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. His brother Ryan Nemeth is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling.

Ziggler hasn't wrestled since losing the NXT Championship to Bron Breakker on the April 4 edition of WWE Raw. However, he recently appeared on RAW alongside his tag team partner Robert Roode.

Dolph has earned the respect of his peers and fans for his exquisite in-ring abilities. It'll be interesting to see what WWE has in store for him in the near future.

