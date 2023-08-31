Toni Storm wants AEW to sack top official

Toni Storm has had a rough time since last week's All In event at Wembley. She was involved in a four-way match with Saraya, Britt Baker, and Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship, which she ultimately lost.

The former AEW Women’s Champion flipped out on Dynamite this week, accused the referee, Paul Turner, of being incompetent, and called for his sacking. She reiterated that she couldn't trust anyone, not even her shoes.

“Can't trust Saraya. Can't trust Shida. Never trusted Britt Baker, and referee Paul Turner should be sacked. It’s safe to say that Wembley went t**s up. It's ridiculous. I can't trust anyone. I can't do anything. Everyone wants me to calm down, and I am just... I can't trust Saraya anymore, I can't trust anyone, I can't trust Ruby. I can't trust these bloody shoes,” said Storm.

Expand Tweet

With her Outcast stablemate Saraya now the AEW Women’s Champion, it will be interesting to see how the group will function. What will also be worth watching is how Ruby Soho fits into this storyline.

Will she finally come out of the shadows and go after the title, or will she be happy playing second fiddle to Saraya and Toni Storm? Only time will tell.

What do you think is next for Toni Storm? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit AEW and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any of the above quotes.